Melissa McCarthy’s Rare Tribute to Husband Ben Falcone Proves They’re One of the Cutest Underrated Hollywood Couples

Melissa McCarthy’s birthday tribute to her husband Ben Falcone proves they were always meant to be (and that decades later, they’re more in love than ever)!

On Aug 25, the Spy star posted a heartwarming caption underneath a throwback photo of her husband Falcone on her Instagram. She shared the photo and tribute with the caption reading, “Nifty nifty look whose FIFTY!! Happy 50th @benjyfalcone. When this picture was taken 50 seemed like 100 years away. I’d marry this guy all over again, acid washed denim and U2 lapel button and all 🎉🥰❤️ !!!!!”

In the throwback photo, we see McCarthy’s husband Falcone back in his schooling days, rocking the iconic jean jacket and U2 pins.

This throwback tribute not only proves that Falcone has always been iconic, but that McCarthy and Falcone’s romance is stronger than ever. Like the phrase “I’d marry this guy all over again,” just makes our hearts melt!

For those that don’t know, McCarthy and Falcone originally met in the 1990s when she was a freshman in college, and he was in high school. However, they officially became friends in 1998 after crossing paths again in a comedy class. They started dating a few years later and married on Oct 8, 2005. They later welcomed two daughters into the world named Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 13.

Despite being in the public eye for decades, they keep their romance on the more private side. But in a previous, rare interview with People, McCarthy talked about how lucky she feels about working continuously on successful projects with Falcone. She said, “Ben and I will have moments where we look at each other and go, ‘This is not bad at all.’ I feel like I got hit with a lucky stick.”

Related story Sandra Bullock's Supporters Raise a Staggering Sum For ALS Research Following Bryan Randall's Tragic Death

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

