Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Being Extra ‘Careful’ About This Part of His Relationship With Ines de Ramon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s one-year anniversary is creeping around the corner, it seems Pitt is being extra “careful” about this ahead of the milestone.

An inside source recently spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight that despite the milestone coming up, these two are fine with taking things a bit slow. Despite insiders saying the two are “basically spending all their free time together,” and that they might move in together soon, it seems Pitt is staying careful about moving this relationship too fast.

“Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun,” they said. “They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn’t rushing anything.”

The insider added that Pitt is “very careful,” but is reportedly determined to “let things grow naturally.” They said, “Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally.”

Ines de Ramon Attends The 2023 Gem Awards in NYC Cipriani 42nd Street, NY. 17 Mar 2023 Pictured: Ines de Ramon. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

Pitt hasn’t been known to be super fast with the milestones with past partners. Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston got engaged after a year together, he got engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow after two years together, and got engaged after seven years to ex-wife Angelina Jolie. But it seems like he may be taking things with Ramon extra slow.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Ramon were first seen out together in Nov 2022, less than six months after it was announced that she and her estranged husband, Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, called it quits. Since then, they’ve given major hints about their relationship, but have kept things on the more low-key side.

Related story Tia Mowry’s Rib-Tickling Video Shows What Chill Time Is Really Like for Moms

Before you go, click here to see famous men who routinely date women half their age.

