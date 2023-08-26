Meghan Markle’s Surprising Response to the Queen Shows the Depths of Her Love for Prince Harry

Despite divorce rumors still swirling around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, every time people see the two out, they look more in love than ever. Whether you love them or love to hate them, Harry and Meghan’s love story is something straight out of a Hallmark film or romance novel (and this reported interaction between Meghan and the late Queen Elizabeth II proves it)!

In an alleged conversation between Elizabeth and Meghan, the late Queen told Meghan she was “so pleased Harry had at last found love,” and tried to give her the rundown on who to talk to while she settled into royal life.

When Elizabeth offered Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh as someone to help her navigate the highs and lows of royal life, Meghan gave her a three-word response that allegedly left her “surprised,” per the Express.

In Gyles Brandreth’s book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Brandreth said Meghan’s response to using Sophie’s help left the Queen shocked. Meghan simple, lovingly said, “I’ve got Harry.”

“The Queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry’s girl might find adjusting to Royal life ‘challenging to begin with’ (as she put it),” Brandreth wrote. “‘Sophie can help show you the ropes,’ said the Queen. But Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help. She had Harry.”

Basically, this hints that she didn’t need anyone else but the man she loved. How romantic! And for those that don’t know, Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, and were later married in 2018. They left the royal family in 2020, and now reside in Montecito with their two children named Archie, born May 2019, and Lilibet Diana, born June 2021.

