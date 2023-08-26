Sofía Vergara’s Friends Are Reportedly Concerned With the Way She May Be Coping With Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no easy remedy for a breakup. Some binge sad movies until they’re out of tears, some go for a rebound, and others party as if the night never ends. Everyone copes differently; that’s a part of life and a big part of dealing with a sudden change like divorce. While fans are still reeling from the news of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, both of them are dealing with the breakup in their own way. However, Vergara’s friends are reportedly a bit concerned with how she’s coping with the divorce.

As many know, the Modern Family alum is in her single-girl era, and has been partying her butt off. Not only did she have a birthday extravaganza in Italy, but she’s been seen out at hot spots for partying and a Taylor Swift concert.

In insider quotes obtained by RadarOnline, it seems Vergara’s friends are a bit concerned about the level of partying she’s been doing. While they love seeing her live her best life, they are a bit concerned, reportedly saying: “She sees nothing wrong with staying out late and waking up late, trying to keep up with the cool kids — but people are urging her to slow it down, saying, ‘You’re not 25, you’re 51!”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Sofia Vergara is seen arriving to an ‘America’s Got Talent’ taping on August 22, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“She’s out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was let out of prison,” an insider claimed. “Now that Joe’s not waiting at home, she’s taking full advantage of the party scene…Things with Joe are over for good and she’s not going to stay home crying. When her friends question why she’s partying so much, her excuse is that going out is the best medicine, because she never knows who she’ll meet.

Friends are always allowed to be concerned and want the best for you. And as long as Vergara knows her limits and has a great support system, we’re sure she’ll be just fine navigating this new leaf.

In case you missed it: after seven years of marriage, Vergara and Manganiello called it quits. They met back in 2014 at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and a few weeks after she split with Nick Loeb, Manganiello asked for her number. They got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014, and were together for nearly ten years.

