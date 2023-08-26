PR Experts Are Advising Melania Trump ‘To Keep Her Distance’ & Plan Ahead To Do This Extra Step Amid Donald’s Legal Woes

With four indictments, multiple lawsuits, and a viral mugshot making the rounds on all corners of the internet, former US President Donald Trump’s legal woes are becoming greater and greater every day. Actually, it’s getting so intense that PR experts are saying Donald’s wife Melania Trump would not only “keep her distance,” but also “plan an escape route.”

PR expert Jane Owen recently told the Mirror she thinks Melania should do both of these measures before the legal ramifications get worse. “If I was Melanie’s friend or her publicist I would be advising her to keep her distance as well. The easiest thing to justify is the lack of something,” she said. “She can say she was with her child, doing charity work, busy with literally anything and no one can fault her for it. Donald himself is not going to draw attention to her absence as a negative thing. So it’s the easiest option.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump continues to run for a second term as the President of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It seems Owen has the same idea as to what Melania has been doing in recent months. For those who don’t know, Melania has been staying off the radar amid Donald’s two latest indictments. She hasn’t been seen with him in any legal meetings or events, and has been seen solo merely days after news would break.

However, Owen says keeping distance may not be enough. In fact, Owen also added, “If I was her I would be planning an escape route from the whole situation.”

Donald and Melania got engaged in 2004, and later married in 2005 and welcomed their son Barron in 2006. There have been many rumors about their marriage such as it being transactional, and there’s an iron-clad prenup in place, and most recently, that Melania may reportedly leave Donald after their fight over Barron’s privacy.

