Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Way More Focused on This Part of Her Life Than Who Ex Tom Brady’s Dating

Speculation surrounding Tom Brady’s dating life and potential new romance has been swirling for months. But someone who’s reportedly not particularly interested in all the scrutiny? Gisele Bündchen. The longtime model is shifting her focusing away from reports and news concerning her ex’s love life and intentionally engaging with another aspect of her own world instead.

Bündchen “isn’t thinking about what Tom is doing in his romantic life,” a source shared with ET Online. Instead, “she’s focused on their children, co-parenting, and maintaining a good environment for everyone.” Bündchen and Brady share 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 16-year-old son John with former partner Bridget Moynahan.

“Gisele’s main priority is to make sure their kids feel loved and cared for. She wants to set a positive example for them and Gisele is doing her own thing,” the source continued. We’re not at all surprised that Bündchen is taking this time to focus on herself and her kids. In fact, the longtime model recently opened up about how she’s been navigating this new chapter of her life, and validated quite a bit of what ET’s source had to say.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s a whole media speculating every step of the way,” Bündchen told Vogue Brazil. “I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.” There’s no blue print for embracing the chapter of life following divorce. But Bündchen appears to be taking everything one day at a time, putting her focus on herself, her loved ones, and her future.

