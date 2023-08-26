Donald Trump’s Campaign Team Is Already Cashing In on This Historic Moment

Is it 2016 again? Because former US President Donald Trump memes are everywhere again after he took his mugshot at the Fulton Country jail. However, Trump’s team is playing with the memes this year, because it seems they’re already starting to profit off of this historic mugshot.

That’s right, Trump made a seriously surprising move and is embracing his mugshot photo (and getting some fundraising funds as well from it)! In case you missed it, Trump tweeted for the first time in over two years a link to his website, along with a photo of his mugshot and the caption in the photo reading in all caps, “Mug Shot — August 24, 2023…. Election Interference/ Never Surrender! DonaldJTrump.com.”

And when you click on his website, it takes you to a page that reads out his words on what happened when he turned himself in for processing, saying, “At the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME. The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

He added to this personal note, saying, “The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST. But I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

He ended the note with a call for contributions, but on certain terms. “If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating,” he wrote. “But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.”

If you go further into his website, you’ll see what we mean about Trump’s campaign embracing the mugshot because you can buy the mugshot on mugs, posters, t-shirts, and more. And underneath the mugshot is the phrase “Never Surrender.’

He’s previously used the news of his four indictments to raise money from supporters for his campaign, but this has taken the fundraising strategy to a whole new level, and truly shows his team may be embracing this legal battle.

