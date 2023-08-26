Christine Baumgartner Isn’t Backing Down on Fighting for This Payment During Her & Kevin Costner’s Messy Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Right when you think maybe Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner may have agreed on one thing in their ongoing messy divorce, news breaks that one of the costs that truly divided them in this divorce is coming back with a vengeance. Okay, that may be a bit dramatic, but everything about this divorce has been quite drama-filled. But in case you didn’t hear, Baumgartner has reportedly expressed a want for her $129,000 a month child support from Costner to be raised further.

Back in July, a judge ordered the Molly’s Game star to pay $129,755 per month in child support, despite Baumgartner originally asking for around $250,000 per month. But in court documents that have been recently obtained by TMZ, it seems Baumgartner is angling to get more from the original sum she asked for, requesting an increase in child support payments.

Baumgartner is reportedly seeking more because she wants her and Costner’s children to “enjoy the same lifestyle” they had pre-divorce, and to allegedly cover things such as private-school tuition, sports, healthcare, and more.

However, Costner claimed the first time around that $51,000 a month was more “reasonable” to keep their children’s activities and lifestyle the same. He even went as far as to accuse Baumgartner of asking for more money to fund her own expensive lifestyle, per Page Six.

In case you need a refresher, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after nearly 20 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork. They share three children together named Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

