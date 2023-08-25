Sandra Bullock’s Supporters Raise a Staggering Sum For ALS Research Following Bryan Randall’s Tragic Death

In the wake of Bryan Randall’s tragic death, Sandra Bullock’s fans are supporting her in one of the few ways they can.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the ALS Association told People the organization “saw an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website” following his passing on August 5. The 57-year-old photographer, who had been Bullock’s partner since 2016, succumbed to the degenerative nerve disease after privately battling the illness for three years.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has passed away. Our hearts are with their families. https://t.co/ZcaUx2anVo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 7, 2023

The ALS Association spokesperson added, “We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan’s family. We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it.”

Additionally, a source told the outlet that the beloved movie star has “seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing.” They continued, “It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way.”

Sandra Bullock's close circle of friends is surrounding her with love and support during this time. https://t.co/dJBidiIN32 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 10, 2023

Randall’s loved ones requested well-wishers donate funds to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital rather than spending money on flowers, and the source said The Lost City star is “grateful” that their choice is being honored. “She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others,” the source shared.

Bullock previously called Randall the “love of my life” during a 2021 appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. The Oceans 8 actress also said she didn’t “need a paper to be a devoted partner,” asserting that their commitment was just as valid and meaningful as a legally binding marriage. “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times,” Bullock averred. “I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.” Related story Brad Pitt Allegedly Had a Turbulent Introduction to Scientology Before Turning Away From the Religion

