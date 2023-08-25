Royal Critics Think Prince Harry’s Return to the UK on the Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Is a ‘Calculated’ Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The timing of Prince Harry’s trip to the U.K. has royal watchers very curious about his PR strategy. He will be making an appearance and speech at the WellChild Awards on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and it’s reportedly bugging a few people at the palace.

Even though the Duke of Sussex will not be marking the milestone day with anyone from the royal family, The Daily Beast is reporting that Prince William and Kate Middleton are “irritated” by his U.K. presence on such a solemn occasion. It’s likely that the British tabloid headlines will find a way to make it all about Prince Harry, and that always irks members of the palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be marking the day in some fashion, but they apparently don’t love the idea of Harry “overshadow[ing] their plans.”

There is some speculation among royal critics that Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. is a “a calculated provocation,” but people need to remember that he missed the WellChild Awards last year because he was trying to rush to his beloved grandmother’s side. However, a pal of the Wales couple feels like Harry shouldn’t be involved with the organization at all. “It is increasingly hard to work out what Harry wants to be and do. He was appointed to be a patron of WellChild because he was a member of the royal family,” the source said. “Now this is something that he apparently wants to carry on doing in his capacity as a private individual. William and Kate will be irritated, especially by the date, but will just ignore it. What else can they do?”

Meghan Markle is avoiding the U.K. altogether to not drawn attention to herself and will directly head to Dusseldorf, Germany in time for the Invictus Games — she’s not interested in adding any fuel to the negative tabloid fire. Harry is going to brave the heat by himself in the London before heading to calmer waters in Germany.

