Ryan Reynolds Wins the ‘Most Romantic Husband’ Award For His Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is utterly enraptured by Blake Lively, even after nearly 11 years of marriage.

As if the pair couldn’t get any dreamier, the Deadpool actor had to go and pen the most heartfelt, tear-jerking, genuinely wonderful love letter to the Gossip Girl alum in honor of her 36th birthday on Friday. It may not be a real award, but in our hearts, Reynolds takes the cake for Most Romantic Husband of All Time — and we’re sure Lively wholeheartedly agrees.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

The beloved actor shared a carousel of sweet photos on Instagram, which included a few stunning shots of his wife and even more selfies of the duo that make it clear they’re as in love as ever. The special never-before-seen photos weren’t even the best part though — that would be Reynolds’ touching caption.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” the Spirited star began. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try.” He concluded, “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

.@blakelively's sweet praises about her husband, @VancityReynolds, husband proves that real-life fairy tales do exist. https://t.co/ExGKxAlM4g — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 18, 2022

Annnnd cue ugly crying. Like, does it get any more romantic than that in real life? That’s the most fairytale, storybook, romance novel birthday tribute to ever exist — major kudos to Reynolds for being the blueprint for husband goals.

Fans were similarly moved by the business mogul’s tender words, with one person commenting, “Can you also write my wedding vows. That caption 😢.” Another gushed, “Love the love you two share. Happy birthday @blakelively 🎉”

The two movie stars met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, and they tied the knot two years later in September 2012. Lively and Reynolds share four daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a baby girl born in February 2023 whose name has yet to be revealed. After a tribute like that, Baby No. 5 just might be in the works tonight. Related story Sandra Bullock's Supporters Raise a Staggering Sum For ALS Research Following Bryan Randall's Tragic Death

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

