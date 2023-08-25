Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Shatters Another Box Office Record 5 Weeks After Theater Release

The Barbie movie has only been in theaters for five weeks, but it’s shattered yet another record in the United States.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported the Gerta Gerwig-directed film to have overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023 at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo, Barbie has now amassed $575.4 million in ticket sales since its release on July 21, while Super Mario Bros. sits at (a still very impressive) $574.2 million following its April 5 premiere.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 30: Greta Gerwig attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — led by a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Seth Rogan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, and more — remains 2023’s highest-grossing movie at a global scale, but at the rate at which Barbie is blasting through records, we won’t be surprised if the hit movie soon surpasses the animated film for the global record as well. We are living in a Barbie world, after all.

Domestic sales for the Barbie movie are sure to soar even higher toward the end of September, as the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film is set to hit IMAX theaters for a week-long run beginning the 22nd of the month. Even fans who’ve already seen the history-making movie may consider heading to an IMAX theater near them to see Barbie again, as Warner Bros. announced that never-before-seen footage chosen by Gerwig will be included in the limited release.

Just over two weeks following its premiere, Barbie surpassed Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman to become the highest-grossing female-directed film of all time. Three weeks after the movie’s debut, Barbie grossed $1 billion at the box office, making Gerwig the first woman in history to direct a billion-dollar film — this Barbie’s a record breaker, that’s for sure.