Barbra Streisand’s Upcoming Memoir Reportedly Has This Royal Family Member ‘Feeling the Heat’ About Potential Bombshells

Barbra Streisand’s upcoming memoir, My Name Is Barbra, isn’t coming out until Nov. 7, but contents of the book reportedly has one royal family member a tad bit nervous. What some fans seem to forget is that the 81-year-old superstar had a reported fling with King Charles III back in the day.

With RadarOnline reporting that “the A-listers are in a frenzy to get their hands on an early copy,” there’s no doubt that there will be a juicy bombshell or two in there. “Even before the ink is dry on the book’s pages, heavyweights like [Bill] Clinton and the usually dignified King Charles are breaking a sweat over what secrets Babs is going to spill,” a source gushed to the National Enquirer via RadarOnline. “With the promise of dish about Streisand’s life, loves and everything in between, it’s no wonder these powerful men are feeling the heat! They both have complicated relationships with her and are desperately trying to hold of an advance copy.”

Prince Charles and Barbra Streisand in 1994. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images.

Streisand and Charles first met in 1974 on the set of Funny Lady where it’s reported the royal a huge crush on the multi-talented performer. It took two decades for romance to allegedly blossom between the two of them and it was Christopher Andersen, author of Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate and the Throne, who revealed the details of the tryst to Inside Edition. “Flash forward 20 years, he’s back in Los Angeles and they had a secret rendezvous at the Bel Air Hotel that no one knows about,” he said.

“Charles had an affair with Barbra Streisand?” the reporter questioned.

“Yes indeed, something was going on,” Andersen added of the meeting that was scheduled as a “private tea” in the then-Prince of Wales’ hotel room. That wasn’t their only rendezvous, they also met up in London about 10 months later where they were “very affectionate to one another,” according to an insider in the author’s book. A housekeeper reportedly walked in on them in Charles’ study which “quite flustered” the unexpected couple. What makes this alleged fling so scandalous is the fact that Charles was separated from Princess Diana at the time, but he was very involved with Camilla Parker Bowles. Let’s hope Streisand gives fans even a slight morsel to verify if this story is true because there’s nothing better than a little royal tea.

