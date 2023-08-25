John Stamos Celebrates Turning 60 With This Skin-Baring Shot That Has His Fans Raving

John Stamos is officially 60 years old and he’s not afraid to show it! After celebrating his big 6-0 milestone birthday on Aug 18, the Full House alum posted a cheeky picture of himself that shows he’s not afraid to show some skin and have some fun while he’s at it.

In the Instagram post, the actor is seen looking back at the camera as he’s naked while taking an outdoor shower.

“The other side of 60,” Stamos wrote in the caption, before tagging his wife, and the shot’s photographer, Caitlin McHugh.

In the comments, fans of the Fuller House star are seen raving over Stamos’ skin-baring photo. “Is that the fountain of youth? 🔥🔥🔥” wrote one commenter, while many others just wrote over and over again “Have Mercy.” “Thank you for giving the gays exactly what they want,” wrote another.

Stamos’ cheeky picture follows a few posts from the actor for his big day. In one adorable video posted five days ago, for example, Stamos is seen talking to his 5-year-old son Billy. In the short clip of the father-son duo, Billy introduces himself as “Billy Stamos” and tells his dad he doesn’t look 60 at all and looks more like a “baby” instead. How adorable is that?

"I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60!" Stamos wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

A day earlier, Stamos posted a series of videos and pictures from his birthday celebrations in the past. In one of the videos, his late Full House co-star Bob Saget is seen giving a speech ten years ago during his 50th birthday celebration. “Looking back on some of my favorite birthday memories over the years,” Stamos wrote in the caption. Looks like no one does a birthday quite like Stamos!

