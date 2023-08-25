Donald Trump’s Finances Are Being Called Into Question After His 4th Arrest in 5 Months

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s fourth arrest in five months brought forward a curious revelation that now has people questioning the state of his finances. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that a Lawrenceville, Georgia company, Foster Bail Bonds LLC, was utilized to cover the former president’s $200,000 bond in Fulton County. Donald Trump paid 10% of the tab, $20,000, and the bail bondsman covered the remaining $180,000.

It’s a move that MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin described as “unusual” on Thursday night’s news broadcast. “It’s also unusual for a billionaire to post a bond in cash as he did in the E. Jean Carroll’s case instead of getting a commercial insurance company to do it for him, and he couldn’t do it there,” she explained. “It leads you to believe that Donald Trump is either ridiculously cheap — which is his reputation — or he has liquidity problems, which has long been rumored.”

With the legal bills piling up, Donald Trump has reportedly been using his 2024 presidential campaign funds to help defray some of the costs. The Associated Press noted that almost $60 million had been paid out “to more than 100 lawyers and law firms since January 2021.” He’s also been helping Rudy Giuliani with some of his legal bills as the former New York City governor is allegedly broke and selling his $6.5 million apartment to pay off his debt.

Donald Trump is facing multiple trials in late 2023 and early 2024 that will not only dip into his bank account, but it will also take him away from crucial campaign moments. With at least two trials expected to begin during the primary season, the former president is going to find it difficult to schedule his beloved rallies. And no matter what happens with the presidential election, Donald Trump is going to find himself owing millions of dollars in legal fees.

