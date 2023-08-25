Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump’s Finances Are Being Called Into Question After His 4th Arrest in 5 Months

Kristyn Burtt
Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention Plus Icon
Donald Trump MEGA.
SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears in federal court for a status hearing on July 17, 2019 in San Jose, California. Holmes is facing charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors with the Theranos blood testing lab services. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial on Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. A New York appeals court blasted Manhattan prosecutors Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, for filling out Weinstein’s rape trial last year with what one judge deemed “incredibly prejudicial testimony” from women whose allegations weren’t part of the criminal charges against him — a strategy that now has the potential to jeopardize the disgraced movie mogul’s conviction. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Cosby’s conviction. In a petition filed Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 they wrote that courts should not equate a supposed promise made by a former prosecutor to lifetime immunity. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
21 Celebrities Who Have Gone to Prison 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s fourth arrest in five months brought forward a curious revelation that now has people questioning the state of his finances. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that a Lawrenceville, Georgia company, Foster Bail Bonds LLC, was utilized to cover the former president’s $200,000 bond in Fulton County. Donald Trump paid 10% of the tab, $20,000, and the bail bondsman covered the remaining $180,000.

It’s a move that MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin described as “unusual” on Thursday night’s news broadcast. “It’s also unusual for a billionaire to post a bond in cash as he did in the E. Jean Carroll’s case instead of getting a commercial insurance company to do it for him, and he couldn’t do it there,” she explained. “It leads you to believe that Donald Trump is either ridiculously cheap — which is his reputation — or he has liquidity problems, which has long been rumored.”

With the legal bills piling up, Donald Trump has reportedly been using his 2024 presidential campaign funds to help defray some of the costs. The Associated Press noted that almost $60 million had been paid out “to more than 100 lawyers and law firms since January 2021.” He’s also been helping Rudy Giuliani with some of his legal bills as the former New York City governor is allegedly broke and selling his $6.5 million apartment to pay off his debt. 

‘The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency’
$7.89 $28.00 72% Off

on Amazon.com

Donald Trump is facing multiple trials in late 2023 and early 2024 that will not only dip into his bank account, but it will also take him away from crucial campaign moments. With at least two trials expected to begin during the primary season, the former president is going to find it difficult to schedule his beloved rallies. And no matter what happens with the presidential election, Donald Trump is going to find himself owing millions of dollars in legal fees.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad