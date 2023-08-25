Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren Candidly Shares How He Grew as a Person & Partner After Their 4-Year Break

Cash Warren is getting vulnerable about the past weaknesses in his relationship with Jessica Alba — and he’s sharing how he learned to grow as a person and partner to show up as a better version of himself for both of their sakes.

During Monday’s episode of Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, the movie producer joined the entertainment multi-hyphenate for a candid conversation about his evolution in his nearly two-decades-long partnership with The Honest Company founder.

Warren admitted, “When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good. I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know, I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time,” he shared.

NEW YORK – MAY 01: Actress Jessica Alba and boyfriend Cash Warren leave the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, 2006 in New York City. Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images.

“I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good.’ And we broke up four years into our relationship,” Pair of Thieves co-founder revealed. “It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a**hole, and so we broke up.”

“During that time apart, I was like, if we ever got back together, I made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way,” Warren explained. The pair gave their relationship another shot after spending four years apart, and today, they’ve been married for 15 years.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 15: Actress Jessica Alba (R) and producer Cash Warren arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

"I'm like her biggest cheerleader," Warren gushed. "I've never felt jealous or resentment toward her for working hard. If anything, when we got together I was like, 'Don't make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don't make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week. Eventually they'll grow up and they'll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days,'" he said.

Warren continued, “I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Musing about how romantic relationships evolve the longer time goes on, the film producer shared, “One of the things I’ve thought about recently is the ebbs and flows of a relationship. When you first start dating and you’re together and you get into a fight, you make up right away, and then you get into a fight and you make up a couple days later. The longer you’re together, those kind of disagreements or those moments where your energy is just a little bit off, those can last longer,” he said.

Warren continued, “So it goes from being like a one-day thing to a one-week thing to a month. The longer you’re together, it actually can last even longer, so you can go months where your energy is just off. It’s not like you’re actively fighting over those months, but your energy is off.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby.

His solution to those periods of disconnection? “Just having the patience to know that eventually it starts to come back together and your energy gets back aligned.” He explained, “Going through a few of those cycles, I no longer get as nervous and kind of start looking at the door. I no longer get as nervous when you’re drifting apart, so to speak, or your energy is off.”

Warren complimented Alba, expressing, “I think she’s felt very much aligned there. When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night. You try to do things to get it back, and fortunately, I’ve got a partner who is right there lock and step.”

The movie producer and actress met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. They married in 2008, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Honor, the same year, and went on to welcome another daughter, Haven, in 2011 and a son, Hayes, in 2018.

