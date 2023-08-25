Patricia Clarkson Revealed the Beauty in Her Choice To Live a Child-Free Life

Patricia Clarkson is sharing her story and becoming a powerful voice for women who choose not to get married and have children. It’s a decision she doesn’t regret at all because it was the right one for her in the long run, even though society was often telling her otherwise.

The 63-year-old actress opened up on iHeartPodcast’s podcast, Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, about why she believes that choosing not to be a mother “doesn’t have to define every woman.” She explained, “I made a big choice, but I knew it when I was young.” She almost changed her mind about marriage and starting a family “with this one artist I dated when I was like 38.” However, her acting career won out in the end.

Patricia Clarkson. Photo: Vinnie Levine/MEGA.

“I had a window to have a child, but [at] the end of the day I loved working, and I grew up with great parents who sacrificed everything for me,” Clarkson explained. “And you have to really be committed to having children. You have to be a great parent, and I was afraid I couldn’t be.” She came to the conclusion that she was “fine failing as an actor,” but she “didn’t want to fail at being a parent.”

Her mother even worried that she would “wake up at 50 and be unhappy,” but the Easy A star revealed she had a much different experience when that milestone arrived. “I woke up at 50 in stilettos and a thong,” she revealed. “I’ve had a great sexy-ass life.” It sounds like Clarkson confidently made the perfect choice for her life.

