Princess Charlene’s Instagram Account Is Mysteriously Deleted Amid Questions About Her Marriage to Prince Albert

Princess Charlene has had a rough few years dealing with her illness and the rumored state of her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco. Now, her Instagram account has mysteriously disappeared shortly after her summer yacht trip with her husband and their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The account used to feature glimpses of not only her official royal business, but also insight into her family life. Her charitable account, The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, has not been removed from the social media platform and remains active. The unusual move comes on the heels of stories from the French and German media that Charlene is now living in Switzerland and will only return to Monaco for royal events.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's extended break for treatment last year seems to have cast a shadow on her marriage with Prince Albert II. https://t.co/zoBgdT50OK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 22, 2023

While the palace has not confirmed the speculated news, it only fuels gossip that Charlene’s marriage to Albert is on the rocks again. A source for the French media outlet, Voici, said that they are only a “ceremonial couple” now while a German insider for Bild suggests they are co-parenting amicably, but their marriage is not in a healthy state. “Albert and Charlène are now good partners, take turns taking care of the children,” they said.

Charlene battled a chronic ear infection which kept her in her home country of South Africa for months because she was not allowed to fly. There have been subsequent medical issues that she’s been dealing with, and Albert denied to People in November 2021 that there were any marital issues. “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear,” he said emphatically. “These are not problems within our relationship, not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.” With the disappearance of her Instagram account, Prince Albert will likely have to issue another statement because royal watchers are often perplexed by what is going on in Monaco.

