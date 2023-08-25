Donald Trump Makes History Great Again, Becoming the First United States President to Achieve This Feat

Donald Trump really is making America great again — by proving no one is above answering for their crimes, not even a United States president.

On Thursday evening, the former POTUS surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Georgia for charges related to his attempt to manipulate 2020 election results in the Southern state. Like any criminal, Trump had to go through the booking process, which included having his mug shot taken — making the 45th president the first in U.S. history to be the subject of such a photo.

The mug shot is rather iconic for a number of reasons outside of its history-making status — the 77-year-old celebrity businessman-turned-politician looks properly p*ssed with his resentful scowl and glaring eyes. The vibrant orange hue of his signature tan under fluorescent jail lighting also adds to the ambiance of it all. We’ve never seen a grown man look poutier, truly.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images.

The former president is facing 13 felony counts in the case investigating his involvement in the alleged plot to overturn election results discerning Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race. This is his fourth indictment this year, for which his lawyers negotiated a $200,000 bond.

In addition to Trump, 18 of his co-conspirators have also been indicted, including lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who turned themselves in on Wednesday. All 19 defendants were given a deadline of noon on Friday, August 25 to turn themselves in. The indictment also references 30 additional individuals who are believed to be involved in the attempted plot but are not being charged with any crimes at this time.