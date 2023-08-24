Kim Cattrall’s Heartfelt Improvised ‘And Just Like That…’ Moment With Sarah Jessica Parker Firmly Puts Feud Speculation to Bed

Even though both Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have spent several decades fervently denying speculation about their alleged feud, fans should consider the longstanding rumors of a strained relationship put to bed after Cattrall’s highly-anticipated cameo in the Sex and the City (SATC) reboot, And Just Like That… (AJLT) — especially considering the heartfelt moment she improvised with Parker.

On Thursday’s episode of the And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that he didn’t script a sweet moment shared between the two stars — Cattrall improvised it on her own.

BERLIN – MAY 15: Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Kim Catrall arrive at the German premiere of ‘Sex And The City’ at the cinestar on May 15, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

Referring to the scene in Thursday’s episode of AJLT in which Samantha Jones (played by Cattrall) blows a kiss into her phone after hanging up with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Parker), King shared it was “totally a moment of an actor playing a moment, and it’s really nice.”

King went on to explain the dynamic between the four women central to the two television series, saying, “In my multiverse of And Just Like That…, Sex and the City, they were always talking. Always.” Though Cattrall didn’t want to be part of the reboot, save for her surprise cameo, King said the plotline about her character moving to London was never the end of her friendship with the other three characters.

We finally know what Sarah Jessica Parker had to say about Kim Cattrall's cameo on 'And Just Like That.' https://t.co/6q17X0nvMg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 19, 2023

Though he was pleased she changed her mind, the showrunner previously told People he didn’t think Cattrall would join the second season of AJLT. “I don’t know what happened, because we didn’t start the season thinking this,” King admitted. “Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don’t know whether the fans manifested this. I don’t know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I’ll make a stop by.'”

In conversation with Piers Morgan in 2017, Cattrall explained her decision to part ways with the beloved franchise. “The answer was simply, ‘Thank you, but no, I’m good,'” she said. “This isn’t about more money. It’s not about more scenes. It’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another.” She added, “It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it.” Related story Resurfaced Videos Show Sarah Jessica Parker Revealed What It Was Like Kissing JFK Jr

In a recent video, Kim Cattrall shared details about her surprise cameo in #AndJustLikeThat. https://t.co/pEAgHvARyz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 29, 2023

As for her alleged feud with Parker, Cattrall told the Daily Mail in 2010, “People don’t want to believe that we get on. They have too much invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other. It makes for juicy gossip and copy.” She continued, “The truth of us being friends and getting along and happily doing our jobs together is nowhere near as newsworthy.”

“I think Sarah is fantastic,” Cattrall added. “She is a born leader and she guides the crew and the cast in such a strong but gentle way. She and I are sick of this. It’s exhausting talking about it, and a real bore. Next?” Snaps for the Samantha Jones-style sass!

#AndJustLikeThat we know what rules the cast and crew had to follow to keep Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall satisfied. https://t.co/ksezqMFQHX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 7, 2023

Looking back on their relationship during an interview with Variety in 2022, Cattrall asserted that while she and her SATC co-stars may not be considered friends, their relationship remained cordial as co-workers. “I think we were colleagues,” she said, adding, “My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”

With closure on-screen in the form of Cattrall’s AJLT cameo, it’s time to finally allow for closure in Cattrall and Parker’s off-screen relationship as well.

Before you go, click here for Kim Cattrall’s best quotes about putting herself first.

