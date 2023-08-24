Two Beloved ’90s Teen Sitcom Stars Are Telling the Tale of Their ‘Whirlwind Romance’ Decades Later

Two beloved ’90s teen sitcom stars were once a little more than friends, and they’re just now revealing their brief romance to the world.

On Monday, Melissa Joan Hart appeared as a guest on Pod Meets World, the podcast Boy Meets World alum Will Friedle co-hosts with fellow alumni Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, and the two former child stars reminisced about their sweet teenage fling.

Hart funnily gushed, “Thank God for Will. He was, like, my heartthrob. All my books said ‘I Heart Will’ when I was, like, 14.”

Friedle recalled, “I was with you for, like, your 14th birthday or 15th. Remember we went to some place where it [had] those big tanks you could drive or shoot the tennis balls at? We went out for that, and we were, like, making googly eyes at each other. And by the end of the night, we were ‘dating,'” he added with a laugh.

Hart jokingly remarked about calling each other ” a few times on a landline,” and Friedle chuckled as he said, “It was a whirlwind romance.”

A romance isn't the only connection these two have shared — they also revealed they'll be starring alongside one another in a movie Friedle wrote during the coronavirus pandemic. "Essentially, it's Melissa and I did a movie together back in the '90s [that was never finished] for a bunch of very funny reasons," Friedle said of the plot. He added that the fictional director "has to get his cast back together to finish their '90s movie even though [they're] all now almost 50." Sounds like a satire on their real lives, as both '90s stars are 47 years old!

Hart gushed that the project was “super fun” and she was “super excited ” when she read the script, adding, “I was like, ‘We have to do this! I have to be in this with you.'”

We won’t see the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star and Boy Meets World alum in their new flick for a while considering the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but we look forward to their return to the silver screen alongside one another after actors and writers (hopefully) emerge victorious from the contentious battle for better working conditions.