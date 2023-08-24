Malia & Sasha Obama Made a Very Glamorous Appearance at Drake’s A-List Hollywood After-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Malia and Sasha Obama try hard not to make waves in the media. They live in Hollywood, but they prefer an under-the-radar approach to their lives. So when they are captured by the paparazzi, it’s kind of a big deal to see them out on a very A-list night.

The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are now both old enough to be hanging out with Drake at an after-party, and that’s exactly what they did on Tuesday night. (See the photos HERE at the Daily Mail.) Malia is now 25 and most recently worked on the first season of Amazon Prime’s Swarm as a writer. Sasha, now 22, is a recent graduate of the University of Southern California where she received her degree in sociology. They joined the rapper at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood after his sold-out show and partied into the nights. Given their privacy preferences, it was surprising to see them at such a high-profile party — and they didn’t look thrilled to see the paparazzi (we don’t blame them).

Malia wore a black floral crop top with an open lace-up neckline that she paired with sleek floral-print pants and black Dr. Martens. The TV writer let her long braided hair cover up her face as she walked out of the venue. Her younger sister sported a black lace corset top with slouchy green card pants. She accessorized the look with black sandals and a gold chunky necklace. Sasha didn’t make any eye contact with the camera lens, keeping her gaze downward in the snapshots.

Mom and dad love that their daughters are so close and living in the same area, but they still get worried from time to time. Michelle admitted to People last year that they do worry about their safety. “You have these weird panic thoughts that your girls are out living in this messy world,” she explained. “And so, you think about crazy things you want to make sure you tell them. It’s like, ‘Remember, don’t walk alone at night.’ But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It’s like the one thing you want for them.”

