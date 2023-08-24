Fans Are Ruthlessly Roasting the ‘Hideous’ Dress Martha Stewart & Her Friend Accidentally Wore to the Same Dinner Party

Martha Stewart really thought she and her friend were at the forefront of an obscure fashion trend when she excitedly shared a photo of their accidental matching moment, but her fans are adamantly telling her that she’s delusional for thinking such a “hideous” dress could ever be considered stylish.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of herself and Susan Magrino in the same denim dress at a dinner party, Stewart wove the tale of their love for the baggy designer frock. The lifestyle maven began, “@susanmagrino7 and I had dinner tonight at her house with her husband Jim Dunning. Funnily enough we both wore the same Chloe denim dress !”

Calling out the haters before they could hate (and boy did they), Stewart continued, “HISTORY OF DRESS FOR THE NAYSAYERS!: Years ago in the very beginning of high end designers discovering denim as a chic fabric for high fashion, this dress, with its raggedy unfinished hems, heavily outlined seams and facings, found it’s way to expensive @chloe boutiques.”

“It was snapped up and denim continued to find its way into every atelier of most designers,” the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star shared. “I loved it so much that I made a much simpler version for QVC where it sold out again and again,” she boasted.

Stewart relented, “Agreed, it is gunny sack fashion. It was the new ‘Housedress.'” She added, “It was very $$$$$$$$ And my housekeeper Elvira wanted to trim the raggedy edges with scissors but luckily I stopped her!! It is so comfortable!!!” the businesswoman raved.

Her Instagram followers, however, were much less impressed by the designer dress. In fact, one person even ruthlessly commented that they thought the photo was "a joke." They wrote, "Sorry, I know it's not nice to say, but I thought you were posting a joke picture — there is absolutely nothing attractive about those dresses." They scathingly added, "They look like prisoner of war clothing." No holding back in this comments section, clearly!

Others were in complete agreement, with one user writing, “You are adorable, but that dress is hideous! Burn it!” Another person poked fun at the design, commenting, “I thought that they were modeling the dresses that they handmade in their Home Economics class in the 7th grade!”

Yet another fan admitted, “This might be Martha’s first post that I can’t even force myself to like. That dress is horrid.” Someone else quipped, “Who wore it better ?? No One Ever 😂,” while another joked, “I can’t imagine having Martha Stewart for dinner! I also can’t imagine why two women would wear that dress! 😂” This is just a small sample of the critical comments — they truly go on and on.

One fan did lovingly defend Stewart and Magrino, writing, “ATTN HATERS: fashion isn’t always about the most flattering fit, it can also be something that makes you feel like ‘you’ when you wear it, or evokes a memory, or is simply from a designer that you admire and want to support.” They continued, “I love that Mother Martha and bestie are pulling these out of the vault and having fun with it.” And we absolutely agree with this stance!

Fashion is about self-expression and having fun, and the fact that such an overwhelming segment of Stewart’s followers felt the need to pooh-pooh on her parade admittedly took us by surprise.

Another kind fan commented, “They’re just friends having dinner, it’s not a runway show.” And even if it were a runway show, it still wouldn’t warrant a barrage of strangers completely annihilating the duo’s outfit. It costs nothing to be kind, even when it comes to Stewart’s “very $$$$$$$$” designer dress.

