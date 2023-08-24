Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Hugh Hefner’s Son Has Some Harsh Words for His Family Who Disapproves of His OnlyFans Career

Kristyn Burtt
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner 85th birthday at the Palms Casino Resort April 9, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plus Icon
Marston Hefner, Hugh Hefner Ethan Miller/Getty Images.
Marston Hefner grew up in the shadow of the Playboy empire with his dad, Hugh Hefner, at the helm, and his mom, Kimberley Conrad, the 1989 Playmate of the Year. He was raised to be comfortable around nudity, but not everyone in his family seems to agree with his successful OnlyFans career — and he’s decided to call them out on it.

The 33-year-old son of the men’s magazine founder said that there is a “double standard” in his family. It’s OK for women to express their sexuality, but it’s not “as acceptable” for men to do the same. “You can be the CEO of the people getting naked,” he explained to The Messenger. “But don’t be the person getting naked.”

Marston doubled down on why he was upset at this line of thinking, noting, “It’s f**king bulls**t. That upsets me because I don’t think that’s right, the stigma of sex workers. You can pay sex workers, but you can’t f**king be one.” Marston made a clear “distinction” with how he grew up — Playboy is nudity, “not pornography.” He added, “My mom posed for Playboy. I was never ashamed of it. I mean, I didn’t want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time.”

He’s keeping his OnlyFans rather tame — for now because it’s what he’s comfortable with and he’s found a supportive fan audience. However, he might be open to expressing himself through sex in the future, but he knows he’s going to receive a huge amount of backlash from his family. “There’s that line where my family would be like, ‘That’s pornography,'” Marston said. “But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it’s not pornography, that sort of idea. That’s ridiculous in my opinion.” It sounds like there might be a huge Hefner fight in the future.

