Salma Hayek Is Keeping the Summer Alive in a Plunging Black One-Piece in This Cover-Worthy Shot

With summer coming to an end, many would think that celebrity bikini pics would also simmer down. But, if you’re following Salma Hayek –which, let’s be honest, you should be!– that might not be the case. Most recently, the Frida actress proved the summer vibes are still in full swing with a stunning photo in a plunging black swimsuit.

The picture, which was posted by the actress on Aug 23 on Instagram, showed the actress rocking an ultra-plunging black one-piece suit with black platform heels, square sunglasses and a classic Panama hat. As for her pose, Hayek is seen sitting in a chair with her legs crossed while she holds a white mug. With the sun coming in from one side, her cool pose and her daring look, it’s like this post was meant for a magazine cover!

“Who likes coffee? ☕️” Hayek wrote in the caption.

In the comments, friends of the actress are praising the star. “🙋🏽‍♀️ I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours,” Hayek’s close friend Zoe Saldaña jokingly commented. “You are a hot cup of Java lady 😍😂,” commented fellow actress Sharon Stone. “Straight up 🔥🔥” commented Elle Magazine editor-in-chief Nina Garcia.

Fans and followers of Hayek, of course, are also raving over the picture. “Stunningly beautiful,” commented one user. “If only we looked this good drinking coffee 🥹,” wrote another.

Prior to Hayek’s sultry post, she did a total 180 from her many bikini shots and posted a tribute to her father-in-law, François Pinault. The photo, which is at least a few years old, showed Hayek in a ruffled cream-colored dress with a matching headband clinking glasses with Pinault in a classic black suit and white button-down with a navy tie.

“Happy birthday to the man who raised the love of my life ❤️,” the actress wrote in the caption, referring to her husband of many years, French businessman François-Henri Pinault. “Your wisdom, kindness, and warmth have been a guiding light in our lives. Cheers to laughter, love, and many more cherished moments together. 🎂❤️”

From incredible cover-worthy shots to surprisingly adorable tributes to family members, it looks like Hayek can really do no wrong! May her bikini pics and sweet family posts continue throughout the year!

