Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez’s Divorce Settlement Is Raising Eyebrows for This Costly Expense

Kristyn Burtt
Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez arrives at Warner Bros. Pictures' "Cloud Atlas" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Plus Icon
Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 16: Actor Olivier Martinez (L) and actress Halle Berry attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Extant" at Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion on June 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Musician JoeDon Rooney of Rascal Flatts (L) and wife actress Tiffany Fallon arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" at Mann Village Theatre on June 22, 2009 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian watch Prince perform during his "Welcome 2 America" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez's Divorce Settlement Details
Even though Halle Berry was declared legally single from ex-husband Olivier Martinez in December 2016, there were a few significant details about child support and alimony that still needed to be worked out. Seven years later, the former couple have finalized those details as they officially go their separate ways — but it’s going to cost her quite a bit of money

Berry and Martinez will share joint legal custody, according to the legal documents obtained by People. The Oscar will pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support for their son, Maceo, 8. She will also absorb all of her son’s private school costs, including tuition, uniforms, and school supplies while reimbursing Martinez for any expenses he’s incurred for the 2023-2024 school year so far.

That’s not all Berry is dishing out, though. She will also be responsible for giving him “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000.” If you do the math, that’s a minimum of $86,000 in additional support every time she earns a hefty paycheck, which seems like a lot considering the couple was only married for two years. When they split in October 2025, their joint statement to People showed a sense of unity: “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

Berry has happily moved on to a relationship with musician Van Hunt, who seems to fill up her love tank. “I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” she told Women’s Health. “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

