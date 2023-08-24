Britney Spears Is Reportedly Paying This Astronomical Sum for Sam Asghari’s Luxury Apartment Amid Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears’ split from Sam Asghari is costing her quite a bit of money already, even though there is a tight prenuptial agreement in place. It seems that she’s picking up the tab for her ex-husband’s swanky new apartment in Los Angeles — and just wait until you hear the reported monthly rent.

The “Gimme More” singer is allegedly paying $10,000 per month for Asghari to live in a luxury apartment building, according to TMZ. He is living in one of the nicest units in the high-rise structure but managed to work out a deal with the owners, even though he’s not spending his own money. It was Spears’ legal team who decided it was the right move to absorb the costs of Asghari’s rent for now, which might be a calculated divorce settlement play.

It’s likely a goodwill gesture since the fitness trainer’s lawyer has already sounded the alarm that he will be challenging the prenup in court. The media outlet reported that Asghari is set to get nothing since their 14-month marriage fell below the two-year marital threshold of when he would receive support. However, it is unlikely that he will walk away empty-handed in the end and sources are guessing it will amount to “several hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

The estranged couple has agreed upon one thing, though: custody of their five dogs. Asghari is keeping his Doberman, Porsha, while the other four dogs will remain in Spears’ possession. The duo is not on speaking terms, so currently their lawyers and Spears’ bank account are the only things doing the talking.

