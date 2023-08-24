Heidi Klum Combines Western Glamour & 1970s Flair In Stunning Retro-Inspired Outfit

Heidi Klum is giving a free masterclass on seamlessly integrating multiple aesthetics in one jaw-dropping look.

On Wednesday, the supermodel was photographed on her way to a taping of America’s Got Talent, and she looked stunning in her all-black outfit that channeled Western glamour and retro 1970s vibes.

Klum wore a structured black corset with a strapless neckline and boning down the bodice, paired with high-waisted, straight-leg black denim that featured square pockets situated on her hip bones. The 50-year-old accessorized with a Western-style belt complete with an oversized silver buckle, gold jewelry including matching wrist bangles, several rings, and oversized statement earrings, as well as a slouchy black handbag, towering chunky platform pumps, and retro aviator-style sunglasses.

Photo by Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA.

Even Klum’s icy blonde tresses channeled ’70s flair — her locks and fringe were blown out in an effortlessly touseled style reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett’s iconic hair of the era.

The stylish retro moment comes just a day after the Victoria’s Secret model gave a nod to 1950s fashion in a hypnotizing red mini dress with dainty bows at the center of the bust. Klum has long been considered a fashion icon, and we’re certainly mesmerized by her latest vintage-inspired looks!