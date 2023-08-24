Donald Trump Is Making Serious Financial Moves To Help Broke Rudy Giuliani During Legal Fight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rudy Giuliani might be sweating a little less about his finances now that Donald Trump has agreed to appear at two fundraisers to help him pay his legal bills. The former New York City mayor has mounting expenses from his Georgia election interference case and the costs are only going to skyrocket as his court date approaches.

The former president will be hosting a very expensive $100,000-per-plate dinner at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Sept. 7. They are touting it as an exclusive “round table with President Trump and Mayor Giuliani” as wells as “dinner with America’s Mayor.” Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s son, told CNBC in a statement: “It is helpful that President Trump has agreed to headline two events, one on September 7 at Bedminster and another this winter at Mar-a-Lago, where we are getting strong donor interest.” In other words, the Giulianis are breathing a sigh of relief that the bills will get paid.

According to The New York Times, Rudy’s legal expenses are nearing $3 million, and it has forced him to put his Upper East Side apartment up for sale for $6.5 million. He’s reportedly at his “financial breaking point” and the expected $1 million the first fundraiser will add to the coffers will help minimize his legal bills. In April, the former politician and his attorney, Robert Costello, took a trip down to Mar-a-Lago “to make a personal and desperate appeal” to Donald Trump about financial assistance, according to CNN. They managed to get a verbal agreement from the former president to make those appearances. Rudy also found some relief from Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, which paid $340,000 to one of his data vendors that hosts his digital records.

The former mayor is facing 13 counts for his alleged participation in trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He turned himself in on Wednesday and was released on $150,000 bond. The trial is expected to begin on March 4.

