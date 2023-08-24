Billy Ray Cyrus & Fiancée Firerose Take the Next Step in Their Relationship Following Tish Cyrus’ Wedding

After Tish Cyrus’ August 19 wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, Billy Ray Cyrus is kicking it up a notch with his own fiancée, Firerose.

On Wednesday, the two country singers made their red carpet debut at the 16th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors. Billy Ray donned dark denim, a loose black shirt, a faded gray button-up, a straw cowboy hat, and black cowboy boots.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 23: (L-R) FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM.

Firerose looked glamorously Western in distressed black jeans with a crystal-encrusted belt, a black blouse, a multi-colored sequin-adorned bomber jacket, a black cowboy hat, and sparkly fringe cowboy boots.

In addition to having their photo snapped on the red carpet, the couple also performed together on stage with Travis Denning.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 23: (L-R) FIREROSE, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Travis Denning perform onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM.

After 28 years of marriage, Tish and Billy Ray called it quits, divorcing in April 2022. Just seven months later, the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner confirmed he and Firerose had gotten engaged. “She’s the real deal,” he told People.

Firerose, 34, and Billy Ray, 61, reunited for a musical collaboration in 2021, over a decade after they met on the set of Hannah Montana in 2010. Their red carpet debut comes mere days after Tish tied the knot with her new husband, with daughters Miley Cyrus, 30, and Brandi Cyrus, 36, as well as son Trace Cyrus, 34, in attendance. Tish and Billy Ray also share daughter Noah Cyrus, 23, and son Braison Cyrus, 29. Related story Angelina Jolie's Internet-Breaking Middle Finger Tattoos Are Actually Quite Wholesome (& Wholly Unrelated to Brad Pitt)

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.

