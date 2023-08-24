Priscilla Presley Finally Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Granddaughter Riley Keough After Will Dispute

Just days after Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial in late January, the singer’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a petition that challenged the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment that appointed her granddaughter Riley Keough as the trustee. The move, which reportedly “shocked” the Daisy Jones & The Six star, would shake up any family relationship, especially when they’re already going through so much heartache.

Now, over a month since Priscilla and Riley reached a deal in court, the two are setting the record straight on their relationship. “Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity,” the King of Rock and Roll’s wife told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing.”

As for how she feels about Riley being the “executor” of Lisa Marie’s will, Priscilla seems to be fully on board. “Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” Priscilla said.

In fact, Priscilla, who is working with director Sofia Coppola on the movie about her life, titled Priscilla, even added the two had plans for later in the day. “In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight,” she added. “We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

Also talking to the outlet, Riley echoed those same sentiments. “Things with Grandma will be happy,” she said. “They’ve never not been happy. She was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.” Looks like they’re both in agreement!

Priscilla Presley's decision to surrender her fight for Lisa Marie Presley's estate included a hefty price tag. https://t.co/eAa7r2yZUZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 15, 2023

Prior to their interviews with the outlet, court documents indicated a far different story than their seemingly amicable relationship. Per court documents obtained by The New York Times, Riley became the sole trustee of her mother’s will while Priscilla was set to receive a $1 million lump-sum payment. Related story Riley Keough on if She Will Allow Priscilla Presley To Be Buried at Graceland After Their Legal Battle

In addition to the million-dollar payoff, Priscilla will also receive $400,000 to cover her “legal fees and costs” for a case that she brought to the court’s attention to begin with.

Keough’s lawyer, Justin Gold, then clarified his client’s decision to settle. “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family,” he wrote.

And although their settlement gave all the signs that their relationship was on the rocks, it looks that the two are hatching things up quite quickly. Good for them, right?

Before you go, click here to see inside the famous Presley family.

