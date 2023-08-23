Angelina Jolie’s Internet-Breaking Middle Finger Tattoos Are Actually Quite Wholesome (& Wholly Unrelated to Brad Pitt)

While speculation ran rampant about Angelina Jolie’s newest tattoos, the rumor mill has been proven wrong once again — and is anyone really surprised?

After famed New York City tattoo artist Mr. K shared a censored photo of the latest ink he embedded in the movie star’s middle fingers, many people were quick to suggest Jolie’s new tattoos were a dig at her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Mr. K denied these rumors, asserting the two tattoos have nothing to do with Jolie’s ex, and he (again, unsurprisingly) was not lying.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Angelina Jolie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.

In new paparazzi photos captured of the Eternals star waving, the tattoo on the inside of her left hand is a delicate dagger that looks like it’s piercing her skin — see the photos HERE. The image is thought to reference Jolie’s passion for blades, which she revealed to be a family tradition during an interview with W Magazine in 2008. In fact, the iconic actress shared that her mother took her to purchase her very first knives when she was a preteen.

As far back as 2003, Jolie opened up about her dagger collection, telling ABC News, “They are not shiny, brand-new, sharp knives from the store. They’re antique beautiful knives from other countries, and they are locked in a case so my son does not touch them.” It’s clearly a subject very close to her heart, steeped in generations of familial significance and meaning.

Mr. K promised his followers a closer look at the dual tattoos soon, so we’re sure to get a better glimpse at the sentimental designs in a matter of time. One thing that truly is clarified, however, is that Jolie is not giving Pitt any more real estate on her body — not even on her middle fingers.