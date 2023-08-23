Two Key Players In Donald Trump’s Election Subversion Case Surrender to Charges, With the Former POTUS Reportedly Soon to Follow

The ship is swiftly sinking for former President Donald Trump and company.

On Wednesday, two of the 45th POTUS’ key election lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, surrendered to charges related to Georgia’s election subversion case against members of the campaign plot. The case is investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, which determined he lawfully lost the popular vote to President Joe Biden.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Giuliani was captured on video entering the Fulton County jail to surrender to his charges of 13 crimes, including “breaking the state’s racketeering act, engaging in various criminal conspiracies, and soliciting a public officer in the state to violate their oath,” per CNN.

The outlet reported that the former New York City mayor agreed to a $150,000 bond, while Powell consented to a $100,000 bond. In addition to the two lawyers, Kenneth Chesebro also surrendered to charges related to his role as an architect in the scheme to overturn the election results in the southern state.

In addition to the aforementioned three men and Trump himself, 15 other individuals are being charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for crimes related to the plot to interfere with Georgia’s election results.

CNN reports the former president plans to surrender on Thursday and agree to a $200,000 bond. The deadline for all 19 conspirators to surrender is Friday, so time will tell if Trump plans to abide by the law this time or continue rewriting rules as it pleases him.

