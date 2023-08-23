Fans Are Praising Beyoncé For Pointing Out Her ‘Host of Imperfections’ During ‘Flaws and All’ Performance

Fans are fawning over Beyoncé once again — and for good reason, as usual.

While performing her song “Flaws and All” during a concert on Monday in St. Louis, Missouri for her Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé sang, “I’m a host of imperfections,” while rubbing her stomach, motioning toward her chin, and grabbing the skin on her underarms while emphatically nodding.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 29: Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood.

One concertgoer caught the candid moment on video and shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning the clip, “beyoncé grabbing her arm while she says ‘imperfections’ is actually bringing me to my knees 🥺.” In a second tweet, they added, “LIKE NO MOTHER STOP YOU’RE PERFECT B SERIOUS 😭😭😭😭😭”

Others responded in agreement over their shared admiration for the award-winning artist, with one fan writing, “So real, love this! 💕💕💕.” Another replied, ““No idk why I find this so wholesome. So many people feel self-conscious about their flappy arms and here’s she’s embracing them.”

Encouraging community and joyful celebration even more, the “Irreplaceable” singer shared a statement on her website and Instagram Story ahead of the final month of her tour. “Virgo season is upon us,” she began the August 23 announcement. “This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8/23 through 9/22.”

Beyoncé, whose birthday is September 4, continued, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!” She may have flaws like the rest of us, but there’s no denying the lovability of Beyoncé’s humble and inclusive spirit.

