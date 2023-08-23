Jennifer Aniston recently admitted she’ll try almost anything at least once when it comes to maintaining her radiant, even, firm skin — including a facial that’s literally fishy.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine, the entertainment multi-hyphenate unabashedly shared her stance on giving pretty much anything the old college try where skincare is concerned — even a very unconventional facial with an unsavory key ingredient sourced from a water-dwelling creature.

US actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images.

When her aesthetician suggested a salmon sperm facial — yes, salmon sperm — Aniston’s initial reaction was shock that such an … odd … biological ingredient could be retrieved in the name of skincare. The beloved actress shared, “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?'”

Neither her perplexity nor the sort of gross nature of the facial kept her from trying it though. According to Skin Inc., “salmon sperm DNA provides regenerative, anti-inflammatory effects on the skin.” As far as any life-changing results from the salmon sperm facial, Aniston said she wasn’t sure if it really did anything.

Jennifer Aniston isn't gate-keeping her beauty hacks and we love her for it! https://t.co/HEkFLuB7jy — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 3, 2023

One thing she does swear by, however, is peptide injections, calling them “the future” of anti-aging skincare. Peptides are believed to firm skin, increase hydration, and even tone by increasing collagen and elastin production, supporting hyaluronic acid synthesis, and modulating pigmentation production.

But for those who want something more simple and accessible, Aniston believes water is just as powerful. During a 2022 interview with Real Simple, the Friends alum shared, "The best beauty tip I have for people is to sleep and drink water, honestly. Did you know that so few people actually drink water?"

She continued, “I’ll get mad at my friend Courteney Cox all the time because she’ll tell me she hasn’t had a sip of water today — and I’m like, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ Water is everything.” Consider this a sign to down another glass of your daily H2O.

