Heidi Klum Twirled in a Devilishly Delightful Mini Dress That Hugged Every Gorgeous Supermodel Curve

Heidi Klum never misses an opportunity to have a fashion moment and she made sure she captured her stunning twirl before a live episode of America’s Got Talent. The 50-year-old supermodel strutted her stuff in a stunning red mini dress that proved why she’s such a style icon.

The designer dress had a very short hemline that just covered her gorgeous curves and showed off her long, toned legs. The cut-out design at the neckline gave it a plunging effect while the infinity embellishments gave it the perfect amount of sparkle. She paired the chic outfit with a pair of sky-high strappy sandals that had red and silver accents, a smoky eye, and her blonde locks worn in a sleek, straight style — Klum looked fabulous!

Klum, who turned 50 on June 1, is making sure everyone knows how good she feels in this season of life. “To be honest, I don’t let this number change my path or what I do. It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don’t feel 50, internally,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I am 50.’ But internally, I feel like I’m 25.”

Klum even feels like she has more energy than her younger husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is 33 years old. “I’m full of energy. My husband is 33 and I know I have more energy than him!” she continued. “So, I feel like, you know, so far so good… the birthday doesn’t change anything for me. My passions are the same passions — I love to travel and be there for my family.” Nothing is stopping Klum from living her best life!

