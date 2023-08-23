Madonna Reportedly Offered Britney Spears This Musical Remedy To Get Over Her Broken Heart Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears might feel isolated after she and estranged husband Sam Asghari split, but one Hollywood BFF is stepping up to offer her support. Madonna wants to be a shoulder for the pop star to cry on and she’s reportedly giving her an opportunity to deal with her romantic woes through music.

The Material Girl wants Spares to join her onstage at one of her five Los Angeles dates in March 2024, according to Page Six. And making the reunion happen may be easier than fans think because the dynamic duo share the same agent. “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” an insider dished. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

Britney Spears and Madonna perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City.

Frank Micelotta/GETTY IMAGES.

Madonna seems to have a major publicity trick up her sleeve because she wants to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their song, “Me Against the Music.” The hit track was released in October 2003 and the 65-year-old singer thinks it is the perfect time for the single to get a little more love two decades later — and perhaps they will recreate their iconic kiss that they shared onstage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Christina Aguilera was also involved in the performance, but it’s Spears’ smooch with Madonna that everyone remembers.

‘Me Against the Music’ $1.29 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Celebration tour performance might be the ideal situation for Spears since Madonna will provide a loving and safe environment for her friend. She also understands what it’s like to undergo a high-profile divorce — and Madonna certainly knows how life in the spotlight can be lonely. With their last duet happening in November 2008 at Madonna’s Sticky & Sweet Tour at Dodger Stadium, the powerful musicians are long overdue for a musical moment.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity co-stars who became best friends.