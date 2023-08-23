Donald Trump’s ‘Arrogance’ Might Be Getting a Reality Check as the Severity of His Georgia Indictment Rears Its Ugly Head

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump is ahead in the polls for the Republican Party nomination, but his legal life is a mess. The normally confident former president seems to be buckling under the weight of his indictments and the bills piling up.

Sources are telling Page Six that the gravity of the charges in the Georgia case, where he and 18 others are accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, are “showing signs that it’s wearing on him.” It reportedly has “brought about a change” in the former president who is “not so confident anymore.” An insider added, “He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone. It feels like it’s all setting [in] for him now.”

Donald Trump will not be making an appearance at Wednesday night’s debate on Fox News, instead, he will have a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson air on Twitter (aka X). He will likely appear as his usual assured self, but his behavior behind the scenes is totally different. He’s reportedly concerned that some of his former allies are going to turn into enemies and it’s making him “nervous.” The source noted, “There are so many defendants, he believes that a bunch of them are going to make deals and flip on him” — which is a plausible scenario.

The former president will be turning himself in on Thursday to Fulton County authorities, but that won’t stop him from ranting and raving on Truth Social. He wrote on Monday, “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” The public-facing Donald Trump hasn’t changed because he won’t let his guard down, but insiders are starting to see the truth.

