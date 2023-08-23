Khloé Kardashian Gets Into It With a ‘Hater’ Who Body-Shamed One of Her Sisters

Khloé Kardashian got her claws out on Tuesday when an internet troll came for one of her big sisters.

After Khloé shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram in a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana dress, Kim Kardashian popped into the comments with some sisterly love, writing, “WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️.” A hater replied to Kim’s comment, “hey Pamper booty,” and Khloé was not having any part of her sister being body-shamed — though she didn’t necessarily take the high road, either.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

“hey blocked brows,” Khloé wrote back, digging at the style of eyebrows worn by the troll in her profile photo. Another Instagram user jumped in to defend the hater, asserting that they’d “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper.” Upping the wattage on her fierce sisterly defense, Khloé responded, “those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby 💋”

The Good American co-founder continued, “that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste.” She ended her dig with, “sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Fans watched the spectacle play out with their virtual mouths agape, with one person cheekily commenting, “I just witnessed a murder.” Others commended Khloé for sticking up for Kim, with one fan writing, “💕protect your family at all cost💕,” and another penning, “I f**king love you!!! I fiercely protect my sister too.”

One thing’s for sure: if you’re going to come for one of the Kardashians, you better be ready to face the wrath of many. Related story Angelina Jolie's Internet-Breaking Middle Finger Tattoos Are Actually Quite Wholesome (& Wholly Unrelated to Brad Pitt)

