Drew Barrymore Just Had the Scariest Encounter With a Stalker & We’re Just Glad She’s Safe

As one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses and talk show hosts, Drew Barrymore is one of the industry’s most loved sweethearts. But, at a specific moment this week, that might’ve not been a good thing. As it turns out, Barrymore was ambushed by a stalker on Monday night while talking at the 92nd Street Y.

A video of the moment, which has now gone viral on social media, showed her stalker, who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto, startling her by calling out her name and approaching her onstage.

“Oh my God, yes? Hi!” Barrymore responded to Busto’s scream, per Variety. “I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am,” he said as he approached the stage. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

As he spoke, security from the venue intervened while Barrymore’s fellow speaker, singer Renée Rapp, escorted her offstage.

According to the Daily Beast, Busto was not arrested that night but has had many arrests over the years. Most recently, his online presence revealed an obsession with Amber Heard.

On social media, fans are sending their love to Barrymore as they react to the terrifying moment. “I honestly have no words except this is scary beyond belief…,” wrote one user on X (formerly known as Twitter). “It must suck so much to be famous and having to be on the lookout for weirdos like these,” wrote another user. Related story This $18 Kit Includes a Serum That Drew Barrymore Called One of Her ‘Favorite Summer Beauty Products’

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

Soon after Busto was taken by security, Barrymore and Rapp returned to the stage for their talk, which revolved around Rapp’s debut LP Snow Angel which will surely take the music industry by storm.

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness,” Barrymore said to the Sex Lives of College Girls star, per CNN. “That went full Bodyguard! You’re my Kevin Costner!” Barrymore told Rapp while they hugged. “I’ll be that,” the multi-hyphenated singer responded.

And although the moment might have been scary for the two of them, and we’re relieved they’re both okay, we’re also fully aware that the moment was about much more than Busto. In fact, these two were there to celebrate their incredible work and share their inspiration, struggles and everything in between with an audience of fans. “My biggest musical influence is – and this may come as a shock to most of you – Frank Ocean,” Rapp revealed in a newly released clip. “Frank Ocean is my artistic bible.”

And, much like Rapp and Barrymore, many more celebrities are lined up to do the same. Most recently, for example, a talk with Former First Lady Michelle Obama was announced as part of their New York’s People Who Inspire Us 150th anniversary series next month. “Experience this wide-ranging candid conversation with Mrs. Obama about her inspiring journey and reflections about some of the challenges along the way, from her childhood to the White House and beyond,” the cultural center announced. “With her trademark authenticity, Mrs. Obama will share stories from her life and profound advice that has inspired so many to create meaningful change in their own lives and find strength, community and connection in a turbulent world.” We can’t wait to tune in!

Before you go, click here to see all the most terrifying celebrity stalker stories through the years.

