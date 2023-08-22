Reese Witherspoon Maintains Her Style Icon Status While Flawlessly Mixing 1960s Style & Modern Streetwear

Reese Witherspoon has once again asserted herself as the ultimate cool girl by expertly mixing a 1960s-inspired skirt with highlighter yellow Nike sneakers — because, what, like it’s hard?

Over the weekend, the entertainment multi-hyphenate attended the 2023 Leagues Cup final in Nashville, Tennessee to support Nashville SC as they competed in a match against Inter Miami CF. The Daisy Jones & The Six producer is a minority owner of the Nashville team, and she repped her sporty spirit by wearing an outfit featuring the soccer club’s colors.

Witherspoon donned a classic denim-colored skirt by Patou for the occasion, which featured several 60s-style embellishments, including a bell-shaped silhouette, gold stitching, a button- and zipper-less front, and a dainty plaque centered at the top of the waist.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 19: Actress Reese Witherspoon attends the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

The Legally Blonde icon paired a navy blue blouse with the look, which had 3/4-length sleeves and a V neckline. Witherspoon upped the ante with a stylish pair of black and neon green Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE sneakers, which not only totally worked with the outfit, but transformed it from pleasantly chic to impressively cool. The juxtaposition between the pieces was undoubtedly bold but actually works super well — consider our eyebrows raised.

Though Nashville SC lost to Inter Miami FC — the Flordia team is co-owned by soccer legend David Beckham — Witherspoon’s retro-mod look deserves some raucous cheering and thunderous applause all on its own.