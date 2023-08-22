Prince William Is Reportedly Sweating the Thought of King Charles III Reconciling With Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While there are mixed reports about whether a “peace talk” between King Charles III and Prince Harry is really happening next month, there seems to one person who really doesn’t want to mend fences: Prince William. Sources close to him are talking to the media and apparently, the Prince of Wales is really done with his brother.

“Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance,” one of William’s pals told The Daily Beast. “He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.” William is reportedly at a place where he is “taking an uncompromising stance” with Harry because he feels like he was stabbed in the back by his younger brother. However, Charles and even Queen Camilla have taken a much softer approach to the family feud.

Prince William missed a big opportunity here. https://t.co/d9NAlU8YVc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 22, 2023

“The king loves both his sons and his door is always open to Harry. But I don’t think they will be meeting on Sept. 17,” a friend of Charles shared. “The king will be preparing for the state visit to France.” Royal watchers shouldn’t read too much into this as many sources have confirmed that the father and son are in contact with each other — it’s just that the allegations lodged in Harry’s memoir, Spare, have still not been addressed.

‘Spare’ $19.10 $36.00 47% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

William remains “absolutely disgusted” by Harry’s actions and he may be the one preventing the rest of the royal family from fully reconciling with the Sussexes. “He feels betrayed. They were very close growing up, so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare,” another source summed up. “It is a total violation of his privacy.” Perhaps it’s just best if everyone has a cooling-off period — maybe the time apart will heal those wounds.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.