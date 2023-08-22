Katie Holmes Allegedly Started a Secret Friendship With a Fellow A-Lister After Filing for Divorce From Tom Cruise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most unlikely friendships in Hollywood is one that warms our hearts, the one with Katie Holmes and another one of her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s past loves. Soon after Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise, she turned to the other person in Hollywood who knew what it was like: his second ex-wife Nicole Kidman, and thus, a supportive, secretive friendship reportedly bloomed.

“They shared a very unique experience,” an insider told OK. “Nicole knew firsthand how difficult it was to walk away from Tom and the stress that comes with being married to such a huge star… She would tell her that everything was going to be OK and congratulated her on taking such a brave step.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 19: Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” U.S. premiere after party at the Museum of Modern Art on December 19, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Along with that, insiders said they reportedly bonded over rejecting, and leaving Scientology, saying, “Nicole finally felt free to say her piece. She grew a lot in the years since her split from Tom and was no longer afraid of being silenced by the church.”

“They may not hang out together,” they added. “But they have each other’s backs.”

SYDNEY – JUNE 01: AUSTRALIAN ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN AND ACTOR HUSBAND TOM CRUISE OUT IN SYDNEY. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images).

For those that don’t know, Kidman and Cruise met on the set of the hit film Days of Thunder and tied the knot a year later on Christmas Eve in 1990 in Telluride, Colorado. They starred in two more films together, and even adopted two children together named Isabella Jane in 1992 and a son named Connor in 1995. He later filed for divorce from her in 2001 after she got him away from Scientology for a brief period.

Four years later, Cruise and Holmes started dating, and within two months, they got engaged. They welcomed their child Suri Cruise on Apr 18, 2006, and later married on Nov 18, 2006, in Italy. However, after six years of marriage, Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012.

