Prince William’s Flirty Whisper to Kate Middleton on Their Wedding Day Proves He’s More Playful Than Perceived

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for being much more demure than other British royal couples when it comes to public displays of affection — we’re looking at you, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall — but the future king’s flirty whisper to his new wife on their wedding day proves him more playful and spontaneous than his reputation suggests.

In a resurfaced clip from the April 2011 wedding that’s circulating on TikTok, William gave the crowd of well-wishers what they wanted while eliciting a giggle and delighted blush from his bride.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge greet well-wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage.

Posted by Royalfancams in September 2022, the short video shows the royal couple on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony following their ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The footage begins just after they shared their first kiss as husband and wife in front of thousands of fans in London, and as cheers erupted from the enormous crowd, William turned to Kate to ask her a coy question while they smiled and waved at onlookers.

Kate Middleton isn't afraid to show a touch of PDA to Prince William. https://t.co/vtgEV0gNGQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 7, 2023

With a bashful grin and pink-tinged cheeks, the prince inquired, “Shall we do one more kiss?” Kate, wearing a pretty blush and a beaming smile herself, giggled a bit and gave William a subtle nod, and with that, he leaned in for another brief kiss that caused the ecstatic crowd to roar even louder. After pulling away, Kate let out another round of adorable giggles, while William looked positively smitten.

Even though it took place over a decade ago, it’s one of the couple’s sweetest moments to date, and the fact that the video is going viral on TikTok — currently sitting at 6.5 million views — proves it.