Majorie Taylor Greene Is Doubling Down on Her Dream of Being Donald Trump’s Running Mate

Donald Trump hasn’t made any decisions about who he would like to see as his possible running mate in the 2024 presidential election, but Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not shy about her intentions. The very loyal MAGA Republican pretended to sidestep the question in a recent appearance on American Sunrise, but it’s pretty easy to read between the lines.

“First of all, that’s up to President Trump. That’s a decision he needs to make with his team,” she spun her answer in the interview, via OK! magazine. “More importantly, right now, I serve Georgia’s 14th district. That’s the district I’m focused on. It’s my hometown. It’s all the people I know and love. They’re the ones that sent me to Congress to work for them.” The hosts weren’t going to let her go with that response, so they pressed her further for a more direct answer.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

“That’s something I would think about very seriously,” she finally opened up. “And I would be honored if he asked.” Greene’s ambitions were noted by former Donald Trump aide, Steve Bannon, said in January to NBC News that he believed she was working behind the scenes to make it happen. “This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” Bannon revealed. “She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing [the late journalist] Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”

Both Donald Trump and Greene have strong personalities, so it’s possible that their brash sense of leadership could be a bad mix. But Bannon doesn’t seem to think so after watching her play a masterful game of chess to get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected to the speaker of the House. “She’s both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew,” he said. “She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player.” That may be exactly the type of running mate Donald Trump is looking for in a very intense battle for the White House.

