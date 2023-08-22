Ivanka Trump Is Doubling Down on Reported Role After Questions Arose About Her Political Career

In recent months, people can’t keep track of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s priorities. One week, they’re going out multiple times on family vacays, and then the next, they make a surprise appearance for Ivanka’s father Donald Trump (despite saying they wanted to stay away from Donald’s world of politics). And now, Ivanka is right back to double down on her role as the doting Kushner wife and mom in a pattern we’ve seen before.

In case you missed it, the Trump Card author shared a series of photos to her Instagram story of her and her sons’ latest outing together. In the photos obtained by Hola via MSN, we see Ivanka, along with her sons Joseph and Theodore meeting the New York Giants and talking with the teams’ players like Jalin Hyatt, Daniel Jones, and Eli Manning.

It seems like a super fun time, and we’re sure her sons loved having the opportunity to meet their favorite football team.

Now, if you’ve been following what Ivanka has been doing the past few months, chances are, you may have noticed an alleged pattern to these outings. Right when musings of her rejoining politics come into the media, she and her sons go out to a sporting game.

Back in late May, she and her son were seen at a basketball game, merely weeks after she was accused of “stonewalling” the $250 million fraud case. The same thing happened in early Aug 2023 when news broke that she and Kushner went to a screening for Donald, and then a week later, she, Kushner, and their boys went to a baseball game. And now, they’re out at a family football game after they went to that golf match for Donald (with her sons making low-key appearances as well).

While this could all be an instance of coincidental timing, it has made many onlookers speculate.

Related story Ivanka Trump's Political Pivot Back to Donald Trump's Campaign May Have Something To Do With Jared Kushner's Investments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Theo Kushner, Jared Kushner and Joseph Kushner attend the funeral of Ivana Trump at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Ever since she announced her departure from politics, it’s clear that she’s been trying to regain her “mother who can do it all” persona back, along with potentially doubling down on being a Kushner wife.

Attorney and legal analyst Andrew Lieb said to Insider: “My gut feeling is she’s a Kushner. And she’s not 100% with both feet in the Trump orbit. Jared has his own world and his own orbit — and we all know about his father’s own issues, but it’s a lot more stable brand, a lot less visible brand. They’ve got a lot going on over in the Kushner clan, and she has her kids and her family. That’s a different world.”

For those that don’t know, Ivanka and Kushner share three children together named Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

