King Charles III Is Reportedly Concerned About ‘Unexploded Bombs’ From Prince Andrew’s Association With Jeffrey Epstein

In his first year on the throne, King Charles III was faced with numerous challenges. While many people would probably think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were his biggest problem after the release of Spare, the truth is that Prince Andrew is the real issue. His association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to be a land mine for the royal family.

Charles doesn’t have a solid game plan for dealing with his younger brother because so many of his royal privileges are already gone. He’s been “stripped of his official roles and the use of his HRH title,” and Andrew played a game of hard ball when it came to his eviction from Royal Lodge (spoiler alert: Andrew won). What worries the palace the most is the possibility that more horrific evidence in the Epstein case could implicate the Duke of York further. “Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan,” a royal insider told The Times. “It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there.”

The Sussexes are less of an issue because they live thousands of miles away, are not a financial burden to the royal family, and they seem to genuinely want to lead their own lives. Andrew, on the other hand, would love a return to his senior role and he still relies on his older brother to pay for his security since he has no means of income right now. Charles has no intention of allowing Andrew “to come out of the freezer” and return to royal life, but the secrets of his Epstein friendship haunt the monarchy.

The family has been fortunate that the British tabloids focused much off their negative energy on the royal feud instead of the alleged sexual abuse by Andrew on an underaged teen. However, Charles is going to have to figure out a savvy strategy for dealing with Andrew’s messes because it’s long overdue.

