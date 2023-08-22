Insiders Are Allegedly ‘Begging’ Michelle Obama to Make This Major Political Move

Let’s face it, people have been wanting Michelle Obama to run for President for years now; that’s not new information. However, it seems a lot of people are working behind the scenes, and are even allegedly “begging” the Becoming author to join the 2024 Presidential race.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that if Michelle were to enter, it’d allegedly be a landslide. One said to the outlet, “If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide.” They also noted a recent poll that said Michelle would instantly have more support than US President Joe Biden, with her approval at 48 percent in the poll and Biden’s at 36 percent.

As we said, this isn’t the first time musings of Michelle coming into the Presidential race, but it is the first time we’ve heard of such drastic measures to try to convince her to do so.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 11: First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama speaks during a panel discussion at Glamour Hosts “A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls’ Education” with First Lady Michelle Obama at The Newseum on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Glamour)

Now, what chance is there of Michelle entering? It’s not super likely, because nearly every time she’s asked about this, she tells people “no.”

For instance, back in 2019, during an interview with The National, she was asked whether or not she’d run for the 2020 Presidential election. To which she quickly said, “Just between us, and the readers of this magazine — there’s zero chance. There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”

You may be thinking: “But that was four years ago, maybe she’s changed her mind?” Nope. In a Nov 2022 interview with the Independent, Michelle revealed she “detests” being asked whether she’d run for President, and simply said: “No, I’m not.”

Related story Barack Obama 's Reported Advice to Joe Biden Indicates He's Concerned About a 2nd Donald Trump Presidency

Before you go, click here to see Barack & Michelle Obama’s sweetest public appearances!

.