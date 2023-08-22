Ivanka Trump’s Political Pivot Back to Donald Trump’s Campaign May Have Something To Do With Jared Kushner’s Investments

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kristyn Burtt
Ivanka Trump Reportedly Protecting Jared Kushner's Investments
While Ivanka Trump has steered clear of Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign, there have been plenty of rumors that behind the scenes, she and husband Jared Kushner are inching their way back into his inner circle. While that may seem like a supportive family move, other insiders are speculating that the couple is doing it to protect Kushner’s business interests that he benefitted from while in the White House.

Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination right now, and Kushner reportedly wants to keep that money flowing into his bank account. “Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course Jared is pretending he’s involved,” a former Donald Trump aide told Vanity Fair. “If he’s president again, Jared needs to protect his turf, especially in the Middle East.” Even though he seems to have “zero intention” in getting involved in his father-in-law’s campaign, “growing his business” seems to mean sticking close to Donald Trump.

Even though Ivanka and Kushner took a huge step away from Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, they might be remembering the reported $640 million they earned from being closely aligned to the President of the United States. It might be why the duo has been “spotted more frequently this summer” at Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. “They’ve made it clear they’re supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi,” another source told the media outlet.

So, perhaps Ivanka and Kushner’s big announcement that they were stepping away from politics was a little premature, especially when they realized that their successful business interests were tied to Donald Trump. When there is money to be made, those decisions are suddenly forgotten.

