Salma Hayek Is Proving Her Family Is Even Sweeter Than We Imagined After This Adorable Post to Her Father-in-Law

Over the years, we’ve gotten to know Salma Hayek as much more than just an actress. From being the ultimate fashionista on the red carpet to being the sweetest mom to her daughter Valentina and her stepkids to Augustin and Mathilde, we’ve got to know many sides of Hayek. And, most recently, the actress showed off another big part of her family life: her connection with her father-in-law, François Pinault.

On August 21, the Frida star posted a picture on Instagram of the two of them smiling at each other as they clinked their glasses. The photo, which appears to be at least a few years old, showed Hayek in a ruffled cream-colored dress with a matching headband while Pinault wore a traditional black suit and white button-down with a navy tie.

“Happy birthday to the man who raised the love of my life ❤️,” the actress wrote in the caption. “Your wisdom, kindness, and warmth have been a guiding light in our lives. Cheers to laughter, love, and many more cherished moments together. 🎂❤️”

Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, have been married since 2009 and the family’s tight bond is clear to see.

In the comments, fans of the actress are raving over the rare appreciation post to her in-law. “How wonderful it is to have an appreciative and caring relationship with in-laws,” wrote one follower. “Happiest Birthday To your father-in-law!! 😍😍😍 Love the relationship between you,” wrote another.

Prior to her sweet post, Hayek delighted fans as she posted a series of summery photos of her rocking colorful and skin-baring swimsuits. In one shot, for example, Hayek rocked a sexy purple bikini, with a sheer purple and light green coverup dress over it. The photo, which has her standing barefoot by the side of the pool, made us utterly entranced.

In another pic, Hayek could be seen enjoying a margarita and she rocked a neon green one-piece swimsuit. “Margaritas taste better in Mexico🇲🇽,” she wrote in the caption.

From her bond with her father-in-law to her poolside margaritas, it’s safe to say we’re at least a little jealous of Hayek’s life.

